Nasty Suffolk DA's Race Comes to a Head Tuesday as Primaries Get Underway

The race for Suffolk District Attorney has been filled with mud-slinging and controversy for both candidates, as voters now head to the polls to decide who comes out on top of a very tight race.

Incumbent Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo have been sparring in recent weeks, with discussions surrounding Arroyo's assault allegations taking over much of the narrative surrounding Tuesday's primary.

Hayden voted before 8 a.m. at a polling location in West Roxbury, telling NBC10 Boston he would not comment on Arroyo's accusation that he leaked documents from the sexual assault investigation.

"We're feeling great," Hayden said Tuesday morning. "This is a day for the voters. We're fired up and ready to go despite the rain. I think everyone's excited. Let's finish this day and get everyone to vote."

Arroyo sat down with NBC10 Boston’s Latoyia Edwards for an exclusive interview to discuss who he believes leaked details of a 2005 sexual assault investigation into him, which detectives ultimately determined to be “unfounded.”.

According to analysts, both Hayden and Arroyo have their reputations on the line during this race.

"I think both of them have a stain on their reputations," Democratic political analyst Jacquetta Van Zandt said. "I think both of them will have a stain on their legacy from this race… and I think the other conversation that we are not having is we are not talking about the women who are standing with Ricardo Arroyo, who say believe women. So it’s very divisive. This race has divided the city just as the Boston mayoral race did."

Hayden has been doing damage control over allegations that he got involved in an investigation into an off-duty MBTA police officer, who allegedly pulled his gun on a driver after a traffic incident, then falsified police reports to cover it up.

Arroyo, meanwhile, has spent most of his time lately defending himself against sexual assault allegations from when he was a teenager. The Arroyo campaign said documents released Friday "prove that both the Suffolk County District Attorney's office and the Boston Police Department reviewed allegations 17-years ago against him and determined them to be unfounded."

"Nothing in the file suggests or indicated that the allegations were unfounded. Also, nothing in the file questions the validity of the victim's statements," his opponent Hayden argued back in a statement.

Arroyo is set to cast his ballot at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.