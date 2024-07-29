Pride flags, banner outside of Natick church vandalized, minister says

Pride flags and a banner outside of the First Congregational Church of Natick were vandalized, the church's reverend said Sunday.

The rainbow-colored flag, the pastel transgender flag and the green mental health flag were found "crumpled and thrown under bushes," according to Rev. Cindy Worthington-Berry, who said the banner was folded on the ground.

A Christian flag and banner that "declared 'Jesus is King'" replaced the previous display, Worthington-Berry said, adding that copies of an anonymous letter were left behind, focusing on a "narrow interpretation of a few verses of scripture."

"Not included in the letter were the many bible verses calling us to care for the stranger or love our neighbor," Worthington-Berry wrote on social media.

The "unwelcome" message was removed after Natick police were notified of the incident, Worthington-Berry said, and the Pride flags and banner were reinstalled.

"This church values discussion and reflection. We would be glad to have a conversation with anyone who has concerns or questions about our faith, our actions, our understanding of God and the world," said Worthington-Berry. "We will not be anonymous in our declaration of our convictions, and we will not spread them around the community under the cover of night."