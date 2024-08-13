Food & drink

Chop house to open at the Natick Mall

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A high-end restaurant may be opening in the western suburbs of Boston this fall.

According to an article in the Natick Report, Gatsby's Chop House has gotten approval of a full liquor license from the Natick Select Board, with the plan being for the restaurant to open on the first floor of the Natick Mall in the space that had been home to Met Bar. In the article, restaurant owner Harry Harjani says that "I'm trying to bring something completely very nice, high end to Natick," while the article mentions such offerings as beef tartare, lamb lollipops, a variety of steak options, and chicken and seafood dishes.

If all goes as planned, Gatsby's Chop House could be opening within the next 45 to 60 days.

