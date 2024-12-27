Natick man indicted in Iran-backed deadly drone strike due in court Friday

A dual Iranian American citizen, who was arrested by the FBI at his Natick, Massachusetts, home last week, will face a judge Friday after having been indicted in connection with a drone strike in Jordan that killed three American troops and injured dozens of other service members early this year.

Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi, 42, was taken into custody last Monday. Prosecutors say he works at a Massachusetts-based semiconductor company. The same day, 38-year-old Mohammad Abedini was arrested in Milan, Italy, where he lives. Federal authorities said the two arrests were related to the deadly Jan. 28 strike on the American military Tower 22, located near the northeast corner of Jordan on the Syrian border.

The drone attack killed three American soldiers — Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, all from Georgia — and injured another 47.

Prosecutors allege that Abedini has deep connections to the Iranian government. They say his Tehran-based company manufactures navigation systems for the military drone program of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and that he conspired with Sadeghi to circumvent American export control laws, including through the creation of a front company in Switzerland, and procure sensitive technology into Iran.

Both men are charged with export control violations, and Abedini separately faces charges of conspiring to provide material support to Iran.

If convicted, prosecutors say Sadeghi faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Abedini could face up to life in prison.

Federal authorities say Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi is a dual Iranian American citizen who works for a semiconductor company out of Norwood.

Natick residents told NBC10 Boston last week that they were shocked by the FBI raid on Sadeghi's home.

"It is concerning. It makes me want to know what's going on," Jon Link, a neighbor of Sadeghi's, said. "I've been here 15 years. Again, I'm shocked to see the media here and of course the law enforcement agencies."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in on the investigation last Tuesday.

"Obviously very alarming and terrifying allegations," she said. "So I'm really glad the federal authorities were able to quickly get on it and apprehend this individual and the other individual, and we need to continue working together — state, local and federal law enforcement — in these challenging times where there's stuff happening all over the world, and I certainly will continue to do that as governor."

The arrest of an Iranian-American man in Natick, Massachusetts, in a drone attack that killed three U.S. servicemembers in Jordan has the mother of one of the victims feeling grateful to investigators but still upset about Sgt. Kennedy Sanders' death. "It angers me to no end," said Oneida Oliver-Sanders.

