Natick man indicted in Iran-backed drone strike that killed U.S. service members

Two Iranian nationals, one a dual citizen who lives in Massachusetts, have been indicted in connection with a drone strike that killed U.S. service members overseas.

The FBI arrested 42-year-old Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi at his Natick home on Monday. The same day, 38-year-old Mohammad Abedini was arrested in Milan, Italy, where he lives.

Federal authorities said the arrests were related to the deadly strike on the American military Tower 22, located near the northeast corner of Jordan on the Syrian border, on Jan. 28.

The drone attack killed three American soldiers — Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Sgt. Breonna Moffett and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, all from Georgia — and injured another 47.

The arrest of an Iranian-American man in Natick, Massachusetts, in a drone attack that killed three U.S. servicemembers in Jordan has the mother of one of the victims feeling grateful to investigators but still upset about Sgt. Kennedy Sanders' death. "It angers me to no end," said Oneida Oliver-Sanders.

Sadeghi was indicted on one count of conspiracy to violate and three counts of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations. Abedi faces one count of conspiracy to violate IEEPA and ITSR and seven counts of violating them, the office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said Thursday.

Additionally, Abedini is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death.

San'at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co., an Iranian company founded and run by Abedini, manufactures navigation modules used in the Iranian military's drone program, federal prosecutors said, alleging that its "main business is the sale of a proprietary navigation system -- known as the Sepehr Navigation System -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization since 2019.

The two men, one from Massachusetts and one living in Iran, were arrested for export violations and for providing material support to Iran

Sadeghi, wwho works for an unnamed Massachusetts-based microelectronics manufacturer and cofounded a second unnamed Massachusetts-based technology company specializing in wearable sensors used in fitness applications, is accused of conspiring with Abedini and others to evade U.S. export control.

If convicted, prosecutors say Sadeghi faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Abedini could face up to life in prison.

Natick residents were shocking by the FBI raid on Sadeghi's home.

"It is concerning. It makes me want to know what's going on," Jon Link, a neighbor of Sadeghi's, told NBC10 Boston. "I've been here 15 years. Again, I'm shocked to see the media here and of course the law enforcement agencies."

Federal authorities say Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi is a dual Iranian American citizen who works for a semiconductor company out of Norwood.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in on the investigation Tuesday.

"Obviously very alarming and terrifying allegations," she said. "So I'm really glad the federal authorities were able to quickly get on it and apprehend this individual and the other individual, and we need to continue working together — state, local and federal law enforcement — in these challenging times where there's stuff happening all over the world, and I certainly will continue to do that as governor."

Officials with the FBI have said more people could be arrested and charged. But right now, Sadeghi is facing felony charges and was ordered to remain in custody of U.S. Marshals until his detention hearing. His lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the FBI is working with Italian officials to get Abedini extradited to the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

