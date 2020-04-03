Local
coronavirus

National Guard Responding to Mass. Nursing Home Where 5 Residents Died

Littleton officials say extensive testing will be done among the residents at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Guard will be responding Friday to a nursing home in Littleton, Massachusetts, where five residents died and more than a dozen others became sick in a coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns are being raised about a lack of communication regarding the situation at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley.

Town officials say extensive testing will be done among the facility's residents. Firefighters tell NBC10 Boston there could be at least 100 residents at the facility that need to be tested for the virus.

Local

34 mins ago

PHOTOS: Mass. Residents Come Together in Isolation to Beat Coronavirus

Massachusetts coronavirus 37 mins ago

Boston Ballet to Suspend Rest of Spring Season Due to Coronavirus

First responders, local families and several elected officials are complaining the facility in Littleton has been hard to reach.

"Local legislators were informed just yesterday, and yet this has been happening in terms of the COVID-19 cases at least since Friday," Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton said. "It's very disappointing. The state needs to have more power to intervene with these private facilities."

The town says they've reached out to the families of all those who have been impacted by the outbreak. They hope the new actions being taken will save lives moving forward. 

Life Care's handling of COVID-19 has been criticized before. Their facility in Washington, once considered the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the Seattle area, has prompted a federal investigation.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsLittletonMassachusetts coronaviruslife care center of nashoba valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us