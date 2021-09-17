National Guard to Help Take Kids to School in 5 More Mass. Communities

The Massachusetts National Guard will begin driving students to school in five more communities.

Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy and Woburn asked and will receive the help, the Baker administration said Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Guard was already approved to help out in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell and Lynn as Massachusetts school struggle to get kids into class on time amid a national school bus driver shortage.

Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 250 guard members to help deal with the shortage.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.