National Guardsman accused of leak wants lower sentence

The trial of a National Guardsman accused of leaking documents is coming up, and his lawyers are trying to get him a lower sentence.

In a lengthy memorandum filed Tuesday, they say Jack Teixeira should be sentenced to 11 years in prison for his crime, saying he's essentially still a child.

But prosecutors argue he orchestrated one of most significant espionage acts in American history and asked the judge for a longer sentence.

Teixeira pleaded guilty in March to leaking info about the Ukraine War and other sensitive topics on the social media platform Discord. He's being held without bail until his trial next month.