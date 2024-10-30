Massachusetts

National Guardsman accused of leak wants lower sentence

Jack Teixeira's trial is scheduled to begin next month

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The trial of a National Guardsman accused of leaking documents is coming up, and his lawyers are trying to get him a lower sentence.

In a lengthy memorandum filed Tuesday, they say Jack Teixeira should be sentenced to 11 years in prison for his crime, saying he's essentially still a child.

But prosecutors argue he orchestrated one of most significant espionage acts in American history and asked the judge for a longer sentence.

Teixeira pleaded guilty in March to leaking info about the Ukraine War and other sensitive topics on the social media platform Discord. He's being held without bail until his trial next month.

More on the Jack Teixeira case

Massachusetts Jul 18

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face a military court-martial, Air Force says

Mar 4

Mass. guardsman pleads guilty to Pentagon docs leak, faces at least 11 years in prison

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us