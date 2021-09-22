Saturday, September 25th, is National Lobster Day. How are you celebrating??

From bakes and rolls to pizza and tacos check out the list below for some restaurants around the city that are doing the work for you.

Scampo’s Buttered Lobster Pizza

Chef Lydia Shire’s famous lobster pizza topped with the meat of a two-pound lobster, ricotta salata, heavy cream, caramelized shallots and garlic, and Parmesan.

Grand Tour Boston’s Veal Paillard with Maine Lobster Salad

Chef Michael Serpa’s French-style veal is served with a Maine lobster salad including, rocket, fennel breadcrumbs, balsamic.

Mare Oyster Bar's Lobster Spring Roll:

The North End staple’s twist on traditional lobster, Mare's lobster spring roll is stuffed with fresh lobster, cremosa chili aioli, fresh lobster, kale, asparagus, sweet chard, and carrots.

The Bank Fish House's The Banks Lobster Bake

At Himmel Hospitality’s brand new seafood spot, Chef Robert Sisca serves up a complete lobster bake with lobster, clams, mussels, potatoes, chorizo, and corn. (photo below)

Select Oyster Bar’s Maine Lobster Salad

Chef Michael Serpa’s Asian-influenced lobster salad features cashews, spring peas, radishes, Nappa cabbage, and thai-style dressing, giving the classic a unique spin.

Summer Shack's Jasper's Famous Pan-Roasted Lobster

Among many lobster-centric options, Summer Shack is arguably best known for its unique pan-roasted lobster smothered in a delicious blend of bourbon, chervil & chives. The restaurant is also hosting a special social media giveaway for one lucky winner to receive a pan-roasted lobster and lobster at-home cookbook.

Aqua Pazza Boston’s Aqua Pazza

Inspiring the name of the restaurant itself, this classic Italian pasta dish translates to "Crazy Water" and features Maine lobster, lobster chittara, and charred vegetables alongside homemade pasta.

Yellow Door Taqueria and The Barking Crab

This year, Yellow Door Taqueria and The Barking Crab will celebrate National Lobster Day with a creative and collaborative take on the lobster taco – available for one day only at both restaurants. Guests who visit Barking Crab or Yellow Door Taqueria on Sunday, September 25th, can sink their claws into the YDT X BC Lobster Taco made with fresh lobster, avocado mayo, celery, jalapeno, lime juice and shredded lettuce, garnished with diced red peppers and microgreens – served in a fried handmade corn tortilla. Each taco will be market price and available in limited supply.

Encore Boston Harbor's Rare Steakhouses' Surf and Turf for Two

Served at the casino and resort’s upscale steakhouse, the dish features a 20-ounce domestic Wagyu dry-aged New York strip from Snake River Farms and a broiled 2 ½ pound Maine lobster prepared beurre blanc style to share.

Citrus & Salt’s Butter-Poached Lobster Tacos

Putting a Baja Coast-spin on the East Coast shellfish, Chef Jason Santos serves up butter-poached lobster tacos with mango salsa, lemon mayo, and avocado.