NBA champion Celtics to visit White House, President Biden on Thursday

Boston won their record 18th championship in June

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 16, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The Boston Celtics say they will make the traditional champions' visit to the White House on Thursday, when they will be welcomed by President Joe Biden a day before their game in Washington against the Wizards.

The Celtics won their NBA-record 18th championship in June, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in five games. They will be visiting Washington for the second and final time during the regular season.

The Celtics first visited the White House as champions in 1963 in the John F. Kennedy administration and last went in 2008, when they met with former President George W. Bush.

