NBA player Terance Mann is back, and giving back, in his adopted Mass. home

Without his adopted hometown of Lowell, Massachusetts, NBA player Terrance Mann's life might have looked very different.

The L.A. Clippers guard moved to Lowell at 10 years old, and the community became a special part of his life. He now hopes to give back and offer kids the same opportunities he had growing up through a week's worth of charity events.

“The community of Lowell really built me up into who I am today,” said Mann, explaining that while his mom traveled —she was a Northeastern University women's basketball coach — it was his neighbors who made sure he got to his practices and games.

The fundraising and fun began on Thursday with a fashion show and continues into next week with a basketball camp.

GettyImages L.A. Clippers guard Terance Mann dunking during a game against the Houston Rockets.

The week of activities, dubbed the Terance Mann Takeover, began with the No Limits Fashion Event at Lowell Auditorium. The fashion show showcased student designs from Lassell University's fashion program — one lucky winner receiving cash and the right to dress the player for the NBA's now closely watched tunnel walks.

On Friday, a three-day basketball tournament begins, followed by a free backpack giveaway for students on Sunday and the Complete Player basketball camp starting Monday in Westford. The camp will also include an academic fair and basketball showcase.

Mann began his foundation in hopes of providing access to sports and academics while inspiring young people.

“It's just not fun to me to enjoy it by myself," said Mann when asked what made him want to give his heart. "I feel like, my rookie year, I realized that I was just like, I have so much. I have a huge opportunity to do something big."