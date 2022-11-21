Local

NBA Trainer Facing Rape Charge Due in Rhode Island Court Monday

Robert McClanaghan is facing charges in connection with a rape that happened in Boston, according to police

A man who has apparently trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBC All-Stars is expected in court Monday for an arraignment, as he faces charges of charges of rape and drugging for intercourse.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. He was wanted on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court, and will face a Kent County, Rhode Island judge for a fugitive from justice charge, police said.

The alleged rape happened in Downtown Boston, but other than that, police have not provided any information about when or where the incident happened, or how they identified McClanaghan as the suspect.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Police did say that his arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the department's sexual assault unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.

