NBC10 Boston Responds and the Broken Elevator

Hauling boxes and storage bins up and down three flights of stairs is back-breaking work. It pushed a Woburn man to contact our NBC10 Boston responds team for help.

Kevin Sanchez rents out a storage space at CubeSmart Self Storage near his apartment in Woburn.

"What I really have in there is like, I have a lot of clothing, you know, I’m a clothes person," said Sanchez. "Different furniture and stuff...and a lot of, Christmas, I mean, different holiday decorations."

His unit is on the third floor of the building and he said he relied on the elevator when he moved things in and out of storage. But, he said, the elevator broke down last November.

"I called them every month, you know, because like I said, they were still looking for money, you know," Sanchez said. "I was asking them, well, is the elevator fixed? No, we're waiting for this part to come in, you know. Well, I don't think I should have to pay. I don't have access to my unit, you know, why should I have to pay? And that's when I started going back and forth with people like corporate."

Sanchez said when he complained, CubeSmart waived his monthly rental fee a total of four times, and then charged him half price for a couple of months as well. But, he said when the elevator was still broken nine months later, he had had enough!

"It's a big pain, you know, because I'm, you know, like I'm old, I'm an asthmatic," Sanchez explained. He said he carried tubs and tubs of clothes that were 30 to 40 pounds a piece up and down the stairs.

"Going back and forth up the stairs after a while takes a toll on you, it gets you frustrated, it ends up getting you mad," he said.

Sanchez contacted NBC10 Boston Responds for help getting the elevator fixed and pointed out other complaints people posted on the facility website about the issue.

We sent an email to CubeSmart’s corporate offices about the problem. They didn’t respond to us, but a week later, Sanchez got some good news.

"Presto! Like magic," he laughed, snapping his fingers. "Soon after that, I got two calls to tell me that the elevator was up and in working order...y’all don’t play!"

And getting the holiday decorations out of storage should be much easier, this year.

"My experience with NBC Boston was a great experience and I encourage other people that do have problems, you know, that they can't fix on their own to reach out to you people,” said Sanchez. "I got a quick response back and here I am today, you know, on the news, telling my story. So I'm very pleased with you and the people at NBC10 for looking into my matter and getting it resolved."

