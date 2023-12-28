The Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured was undoubtedly the most-read story of 2023 on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com.

The heartbreaking story of a Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children also generated a lot of attention, as did the disappearance of a Cohasset woman and subsequent arrest of her husband, Brian Walshe, in connection with her death.

Here is a closer look at the 10 most-read stories this year:

A U.S. Army reservist fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, prompting a massive search that ended two days later when the gunman was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls. His body was found at a recycling facility where he had recently worked.

In the wake of the deadly shootings, it has since come to light that authorities were aware that the gunman was a threat but felt confronting him was unsafe. Military officials had reportedly alerted police a month before the shootings that the gunman had been exhibiting erratic behavior and had threatened to "shoot up" an Army reserve center in Saco.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, of Duxbury, is charged with strangling her three young children to death at the family's home on Jan. 24. She then slit her wrists and neck before jumping out a window, according to prosecutors. Her husband found the children dead and his wife on the ground outside the home after returning from a series of errands.

Her lawyer blames post-partum depression for the crimes and says she was overmedicated at the time. Lindsay Clancy continues to be held without bail as she is treated at a mental health facility.

A husband, wife and her 97-year-old mother were all found dead inside of a home in Newton back on June 25.

The victims -- Jill and Bruno D'Amore and Jill's mother Lucia Arpino -- were discovered that morning by someone who knew them when they failed to arrive at church where Jill and Bruno had been scheduled to renew their wedding vows for their 50th anniversary. Investigators say they believe the attack on the family was random.

A day later, 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson was arrested and charged in the attack. He was declared incompetent to stand trial in August, and remains held at Bridgewater State Hospital, a psychiatric facility. His competency is expected to be reevaluated every six months or so, his lawyer said.

Under a new immigration law that took effect in July in Florida, certain classes of driver's licenses from five states, including three in New England, were no longer valid in the Sunshine State.

Anyone presenting an invalid out-of-state driver's license at a traffic stop could receive a citation. The new law affected some drivers from Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont. The crackdown on out-of-state licenses was part of larger immigration legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that went into effect on July 1.

But the Florida law does not apply to Massachusetts, which on July 1 began implementing a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to legally drive.

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, was arrested on Jan. 8 on accusations that he misled authorities during the investigation into his wife's disappearance. Police said the 39-year-old had last been seen by a family member at her home around 4 or 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. Her husband reported her missing three days later.

Less than two weeks later, prosecutors charged Brian Walshe with murdering his wife, alleging that he dismembered her body before discarding it. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ana Walshe's body still hasn't been found.

Back in early September, one of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy's famous one bite pizza reviews caused quite a ruckus. Portnoy stopped by Dragon Pizza in Somerville, and as he was still tasting the pizza, the owner came out and started screaming at him. Portnoy screamed back, and the entire incident was captured on video.

The feud went on to generate headlines across the country, including a Portnoy interview with Tucker Carlson and a Q&A with Dragon Pizza owner Charlie Redd in Bon Appétit. The shop owner even claimed he'd received death threats over the dispute.

In late July, actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they were kicked out of Boston Logan International Airport when they tried to spend the night there with their family after a flight delay.

Video shared by Bell on her Instagram story showed the couple and their two young children spread out on a sheet they had placed on the ground inside the airport. They said they passed the time by playing the card game Uno, bought $600 worth of supplies, and were planning to sleep at the airport before they were kicked out when the terminal closed at 1 a.m. One video posted by the couple showed Bell brushing her teeth in the terminal.

They said no hotels were available within 50 miles of the hotel, but they wound up finding a place to stay with "friends of friends" who offered up their attic.

It was a scary situation in May when police were called to St. John's Prep in Danvers following a "swatting" call at the all-boys Catholic middle and high school.

In the aftermath of the event, it was revealed that an 11-year veteran of the Danvers Police Department had accidentally fired his gun while working with a team of two other officers clearing a bathroom after the hoax threat. The officer was reportedly holstering his gun when it went off. The bullet hit the bathroom floor next to his foot, but no one was hurt.

In early March, a man on a plane from Los Angeles to Boston tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon after trying to open a door in the air.

Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old from Leominster, was tackled by passengers and restrained before the flight landed in Boston, where he was then arrested, federal prosecutors said.

No one on board the flight was injured.

As part of the NBC10 Boston Investigators' "To Catch a Contractor" series, Ryan Kath reported in March on a contractor -- Josh Kelly of JK Development Group Inc. -- who had filed for bankruptcy after multiple customers paid him large deposits for home projects that were never completed.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators found homeowners who said they were out tens of thousands of dollars in communities around the Boston area, including Woburn, Arlington, Walpole, Andover, Reading and West Roxbury. Some of the homeowners are also dealing with liens on their property from subcontractors who said they weren't paid by Kelly.