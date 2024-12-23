NBC10 Boston's 2024 year in review

As 2024 comes to a close, NBC10 Boston is looking down memory lane at the stories that grabbed the most attention of our viewers.

The New England Patriots struggled to find footing, leading to the end of the era of Bill Belichick. The New Hampshire primary brought the presidential race to the forefront of our attention - followed by a tumultuous year in politics that culminated with the re-election of Donald Trump, despite being found guilty in his New York hush money case earlier in the year.

The Boston Celtics became the 2024 NBA Champions, giving the city a big reason to celebrate. Meanwhile, audiences far beyond the Boston area watched closely as Karen Read stood trial for the murder of her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, it all ending in a mistrial after her defense laid out a case alleging she was the victim of a police coverup.

All that, and so much more. Here's a look at our top stories of the year.