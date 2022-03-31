Nearly 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Found in Sealed Cans of Beans in Maine

Authorities in Maine have seized nearly three pounds of suspected fentanyl that was found sealed in cans of beans.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said they made the find while executing a search warrant at a home on Black Road in Corinth, Maine. Agents found 2.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl and $3,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

The search warrant was issued as part of a larger investigation into the trafficking and distribution of fentanyl throughout Penobscot County.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, Dusty Bickford, 36, of Corinth, Maine, and Jessica Bickford, 33, also of Corinth, Maine were each charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. The charge is based on the amount of drugs found.

The Bickfords, who are husband and wife, each had bail set at $10,000. No bail has been set on Jefferson. All three are expected to be arraigned in Bangor.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, authorities said.