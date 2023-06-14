Local

Nearly half of Mass. employers plan to cut local footprint, survey finds

By Greg Ryan

Nearly half of Massachusetts employers recently surveyed by a business group said they are planning to reduce their real estate footprint in the Bay State, a jump up from last year.

The Massachusetts Business Roundtable survey shows that the state’s highly educated workforce is growing only more valuable, given the recruiting and retention difficulties that businesses continue to face. But the results indicate that the lack of growth in that talent pool and the high cost of living are driving employers to look outside of Massachusetts.

