Need A Background for Your Zoom Calls? Dunkin’ Has You Covered

The coffee chain is offering free backgrounds for your virtual meetings during the coronavirus outbreak

By Abby Vervaeke

Staying in the house may be boring, but virtual meetings don't have to be. Dunkin’ is now offering free video conference backgrounds

"If you could use a change in scenery (or just need to hide your laundry pile) for your next virtual coffee break, we’ve (literally) got your back,” Dunkin' wrote in a statement.

The coffee chain has 10 different backgrounds to choose from for your next virtual gathering.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin’ has remained open for drive-thru service only during the pandemic. The chain also recently started bringing sampling trucks to healthcare facilities throughout Massachusetts. At each stop they are serving hundreds of cups of free coffee and munchkins to help keep the healthcare providers running.

