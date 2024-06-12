Twinning! This Mass. school has 23 sets of twins graduating together

Talk about seeing double!

On Wednesday, 23 sets of twins will graduate together at Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts.

They make up just over 10% of the 454-student Class of 2024.

Nationally, for comparison, there were about 31 twins born for 1,000 every live births in the U.S. in 2022, according to the CDC, a rate of about 3%.

"Just the sheer number, the volume, and in comparison, typically we have between five and 10 sets of twins, but to have 23 — they're a phenomena in the town," Principal Tamatha Bibbo told The Boston Globe Tuesday, noting that there's a 47th twin, whose sibling isn't in the class, graduating too.

The twins who spoke to NBC10 Boston about the experience on Monday seemed pretty unphased by the statistical anomaly.

"Honestly, we're pretty used to it," Brayden Mahoney said.

That will be useful in high school — almost all of the twins are headed to Needham High School together.