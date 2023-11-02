Needham police search for missing teen girl

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teenager.

Authorities say Ahmira Higgins, who is "approximately 14 years old," was last seen Thursday morning in the Bird's Hill neighborhood of Needham.

The Needham Police Department says it is actively trying to find her to "check her well-being."

Higgins is described as being about 5'9 and 180 pounds. She has worn her hair in braids, but police say she may have changed her hair.

Police say Higgins commonly wears sweatpants or cargo pants with a black sweatshirt with skeletons, but they don't know if that's how she was dressed Thursday. A report of a possible sighting Thursday afternoon described a black puffy coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-455-7570.