Needham police seek missing woman

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing woman.

The Needham Police Department said Tuesday it was searching for 62-year-old Linda Croteau in an effort to check her well-being.

Croteau was last seen at her former home in Needham on April 29, police said. She was last heard from Friday, May 4.

Her cellphone was last pinged at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, police said, noting that they were communicating with law enforcement in that town.

Police describe Croteau as being about 5'2 and 130 pounds with brown and grey hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-444-1212.