Local

Needham

Needham to Celebrate Pride Month With Rolling Parade

The city of Needham is planning a Rolling Pride Parade Sunday afternoon to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Pride Flags
Getty Images

In honor of Pride Month, the city of Needham, Massachusetts will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a rolling Pride parade on Sunday afternoon. Organizers decided on a rolling parade due to the coronavirus.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to decorate their cars and themselves (child-friendly manner). For those who want to watch along the route, it is asked to wear a mask and socially distance from others. 

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. at the high school for those taking part in the parade. Traffic laws will be in effect and the roll will begin at 4 p.m. 

Local

Massachusetts 9 mins ago

SILVER ALERT: Maynard, Mass. Woman Reported Missing

coronavirus in connecticut 54 mins ago

Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Decreasing; 1% of Tests Done Overnight Come Back Positive

The route will be along Webster Street, High Street, Great Plain Avenue and Highland Avenue. The parade is expected to end around 6 p.m. 

This article tagged under:

NeedhamMassachusettspride
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us