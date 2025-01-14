Needham to vote on controversial MBTA zoning plan Tuesday

A new zoning plan is back up in the air in Needham, Massachusetts, with voters set to decide on Tuesday whether to add new multifamily housing, which would comply with the MBTA's Community Act.

The plan has received heavy pushback over the past several months in several communities, and Needham is the latest town to be divided over the controversial law aimed at solving the state's housing crisis.

Back in October, voters in Needham approved a plan that put them in compliance with the housing law by allowing for nearly 3,300 units of multifamily housing to be built on the town's main commercial strip.

Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the state's attorney general has the power to enforce the MBTA Communities Law, which requires communities near MBTA services to zone for more multifamily housing, but it also ruled that existing guidelines aren't enforceable.

Per the law, the town only needed to allow 17 to 84 units of housing to be developed "by right," or without going before the zoning board for approval.

A group opposing the measure, Needham Residents for Thoughtful Zoning, gathered enough signatures needed to trigger Tuesday's referendum.

They argue the plan goes too far, and say it would lead to overcrowded schools, more traffic, and overdevelopment.

But many opponents say they’re not totally against it, they just want a second smaller plan approved.

The state's highest court on Wednesday upheld the controversial MBTA Communities Act as a constitutional law that the attorney general has the power to enforce with legal action, but also ruled that existing guidelines are "unenforceable" because the Healey administration failed to roll them out properly.

A ‘yes’ vote today would bring Needham in compliance with the MBTA Communities Act, while a ‘no’ vote would put them in violation of the law.

Just last week, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled on the first legal challenge to the law, by the town of Milton.

The SJC said the MBTA Communities Act *is* constitutional, but it’s not enforceable until the Healey administration fixes the regulatory process.

Needham could lose over $1 million in state grants if it’s found to be non-compliant.

Polls will be open in Needham from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.