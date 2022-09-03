Local

Neighbor Credited With Rescuing Mom, 2 Kids From Burning Building in Boston

In all, nine residents were displaced and two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze

By Jake Levin

Boston Fire Department

A Roslindale man is being hailed as a hero after helping his neighbors successfully escape an early morning fire at a residential building.

According to the Boston Fire Department, which initially responded to a fire on Delford Street in Roslindale shortly after midnight, the neighbor set up a mattress outside of a second floor window of the residence which a mother and her two children were forced to jump out of.

According to the fire department, the man caught a 5-year-old child from the second floor window after the mother dropped it down for him to catch.

In all, nine residents were displaced from the building, fire officials said, including five adults and four children. Damage to the building was estimated at around $1 million; in addition, siding on an adjacent building was melted, officials said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assiting those displaced with finding new housing, officials said.

Two firefighters were transported via EMS with minor injuries due to battling the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

