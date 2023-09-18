Neighbor describes ‘havoc' after 5 people, including children, were shot in Dorchester

The search for the person who opened fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, shooting five people including two children, continues Monday as one of the victims remains in critical condition.

Police believe the shots rang out after a gathering in the courtyard behind 50 Ames St., inside the Franklin Field Housing Complex.

“Somebody just came in and shot and took off. It was too much havoc.”

Two children were among those hurt in the shooting, with one of them in critical condition.

Shelia, who lives in the Franklin Field Housing Complex, witnessed the aftermath and told NBC10 Boston that the child is a teenage girl who underwent her second surgery Monday.

“We called and her mother said she got through it, you know, we’re taking it moment by moment," Shelia told NBC10 Boston.

She said the scene was chaotic, adding that the other child who was hurt, a boy, was shot in the foot and that he was able to run to her for help.

“The little boy came in and said "Shelia I’ve been shot.’ I was like, no, I'm like, sit down right there," she recalled.

“I came out here to direct the police because nobody knew where they were going and the ambulances, and I screamed for like 20 minutes," she added.

Along with the two children those bullets also hit three adults. Sheila says there about 10 people in the yard.

“It was nothing it wasn’t no party, it was no big gathering.”

Neighbors living in the housing complex told NBC10 Boston said this kind of shooting isn't unusual in the area. Adonis Peña told NBC10 Boston he was shot along Ames Street in 2020.

"You get used to it- it happens all the time," he said.

Candido Valencia, who has lived in the area for nearly 15 years, said he has lost count of how many shootings he has witnessed.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke out against the violence, saying she was angry that the cycle of trauma continues for families.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox pleaded with the public to come forward if they know anything.

"There were a lot of people out here," he said, "so we're asking if anyone saw anything, certainly help us and let us know what they saw and give us as much help as you can please. This should not be happening, period."

Police said they are increasing their patrols around the Franklin Field housing development in the wake of Sunday's shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.