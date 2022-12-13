Local

MEDFORD

Neighbor Heard Screaming Ahead of Heavy Police Response in Medford

Police have not released details about the investigation, so as of Tuesday, it remained unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was taken into police custody

By Oscar Margain

A police investigation got underway overnight in Medford, Massachusetts, sparking concern among people in one of the city's neighborhoods.

As of Tuesday morning, police have cleared the scene around Doane Road.

On Monday night, though, Medford police were seen blocking off a section of that road with police tape, as investigators focused their work on a home there with a red door. The investigation took place after 9 p.m.

Officers were also seen placing evidence markers on the street and interviewing neighbors.

One of the neighbors said he heard screaming and a commotion outside, followed by police rushing to the scene.

"We all just kind of looked in to see what's up," Benjamin Javier said. "We're a pretty tightknit neighborhood, so we all keep contact and everything, but eventually cops came on scene. They were flying like 60 miles per hour."

Police have not released details about the investigation, so as of Tuesday, it remained unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was taken into police custody. Police said a media release would be released soon.

Check back with this story for more information when police are able to release it

