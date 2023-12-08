Neighbor opens fire on Mass. home, sending bullet through man's pants, DA says

A man fired an assault-style rifle into an adjoining house in Northampton, Massachusetts, Thursday, sending a bullet through a man's pants at the home, prosecutors said.

Joshua Martinelli, 29, was charged with four counts of assault to murder over the incident on Wright Avenue, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He also faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property, weapons charges and an animal cruelty charge.

Martinelli is accused of opening fire with an AK-47-style gun into the neighbors' home while four adults were inside. None were hurt, but one survived having a bullet go through his pants, according to prosecutors.

The animal cruelty charge stems from the fact that Martinelli allegedly fired the gun with his dog next to him, prosecutors said.

He is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said. Criminal defendants in Massachusetts typically have not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement credited Northampton police for rapidly defusing the situation: "Responding officers quickly apprehended the defendant and protected the public from any further harm."