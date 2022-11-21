‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors' Fundraising Drive Helps Feed Local Families

At the food pantry inside the Friendly House in Worcester, Massachusetts, volunteers are working hard to meet the increasing needs within the community.

“I think it is a really tough time of year and I think people are feeling pinched," Friendly House Executive Director Trish Appert said.

Between the holidays and daily meals, food pantry director Josefina Velez said the increased need they’ve seen since the start of the pandemic has only grown with the suddenly skyrocketing prices of everything from utilities and rent, to gas and groceries.

The Greater Boston Food Bank says with rising costs, demand for food is historically high

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Now with the prices so high – the gasoline, the supermarket, you go into the supermarket, and you know it’s kind of like a very, very expensive everything, so many people turn to our food pantry for extra food," Velez said.

It's no easy task, though, to keep food pantries like this one stocked.

That’s where BankHometown and its customers have stepped up to fill the gap – with their “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” fundraising drive.

"We ask our customers to consider giving us a monetary donation and what we do is we match it dollar for dollar, up to $2,500," BankHometown President and CEO Rob Morton said.

That’s a matching donation of $2,500 per person – and over the program’s 19 years, they’ve donated more than $250,000 to local food pantries.

Inflation rose 0.1% in August even with a sharp drop in gas prices, according to the consumer price index report released Tuesday. While it doesn’t sound like much, inflation trickles down into our daily lives. Lori Bettinger, the president of Bancalliance and former director of TARP, joins LX News to discuss how exactly this increase in inflation impacts your daily spending.

“Last year we were able to write checks of $2,800 each to 15 area food pantries," Morton said.

“A little bit from everybody helps, when you put everything together, you make a village,” Velez said.

BankHometown’s "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" fundraising drive runs through Nov. 30, and donations are accepted at all bank branches.