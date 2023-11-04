Neighbors shaken up after home invasion in Dracut

A Dracut, Massachusetts, resident was pistol-whipped during a home invasion on Thursday and now the search is on for the attackers.

Neighbors are shaken up by this and it is even more unsettling for them knowing that the suspects are still on the loose.

Dracut police said they were called to the home on Arkansas Drive around 8 p.m. Investigators believe two armed men forced their way into a home and restrained the person inside. When a second resident came home, they pistol-whipped them, leaving the victim with a severe cut on the head.

The suspects are described as male and were wearing masks and dark clothing. They escaped on foot down Arkansas Drive, toward Bouchard Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The resident who was pistol-whipped was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the injuries do not appear life-threatening. The other victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not immediately say if anything was stolen from the home.

"I'm horrified," said neighbor Christine McCormack. "This is a quiet suburban neighborhood. You don't think anything like this would happen where someone's home would be invaded and people would be running the neighborhood with guns and terrifying everyone."

"It's concerning," said Dracut Police Sgt. Gregg Byam. "It's concerning anywhere, but these things do happen, it's the world we live in today."

"I think it's horrible," said neighbor Stephenie Klesaris. "It's scary, it is. In this little neighborhood, I don't usually lock my car but I’m going to."

The victims declined to comment.

No arrests have been made yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-957-2123.