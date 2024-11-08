‘Never seen fires like this': Drought conditions are critical in Mass.

Drought levels have reached the "critical" stage in parts of Massachusetts.

Restrictions on water use are now recommended in some of the most populated regions.

"I think Mother Nature itself is very angry," one man said while walking around the Cambridge Reservoir.

Parts of Middlesex, Worcester and Essex counties are experiencing critical drought conditions. Levels in the rest of the state are in the "significant" stage, except for Cape Cod and the islands, where things are normal.

The MWRA water supply is not under a drought warning, either.

"Our precipitation, or the rainfall, that we received has significantly diminished in the last few months at an unprecedented sort of level," said Vandana Rao, the state's director of water quality. "Most of our water supplies right now are in good shape. Some water supplies are seeing decreases in their reservoir levels. Others are decreases in their wells."

Dry conditions and warm temperatures continue to fuel brush fires across Massachusetts. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The dry conditions have sparked more than 200 brush fires in October, as well. The typical number is 15.

"Is something about our environment? Are we in trouble? You've never seen fires like this," one man said.

Experts say conservation is important, including things like running dishwashers only they're full, shorter showers and fixing leaks.

"It's kind of on us to do what we can and hope that amounts to something greater," a woman said.