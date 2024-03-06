New bar opens in former Major Magleashe's space in downtown Salem

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new bar has come to the North Shore after being in the works for more than a year, moving into the space where a longtime drinking spot had once been.

According to a post from @berkie1, The Babe is now open in Salem, taking over the former Major Magleashe's space on Washington Street. The website for the place--which is run by local restaurateur Seth Gerber--indicates that it is a "friendly neighborhood bar and sandwich shop" that offers such items as burgers, Italian subs, cheese steaks, meatball sandwiches, wings, and bar nuts, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

Major Magleashe's first opened in the space in 1978.

The address for The Babe is 268 Washington Street, Salem, MA, 01970. Its website can be found at https://www.thebabesalem.com/

