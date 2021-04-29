New Bar Plans to Open in Former Bukowski Tavern Space in Cambridge's Inman Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a new restaurant and bar is on its way to Cambridge, taking over the space where a dining and drinking spot known in part for its beer options had been.

According to a license commission page, Drifter's Tale is planning to open in the city's Inman Square area, with the address indicating that it would take over the former Bukowski Tavern space on Cambridge Street. The meeting notice mentions that the proposed spot would include a dining area and a separate bar and that the manager listed is Aron Freeman, while the parent company mentioned--Devonshire Restaurant Group, LLC--indicates that Jairo Dominguez (Publico, Casa Cana, Bar Mercato) is apparently involved as well. Very little is known about Drifter's Tale at this point in time, so stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Bukowski Tavern shut down permanently last summer after being in business for approximately 17 years; the original location on Dalton Street in Boston's Back Bay remains in operation.

The address for the proposed Drifter's Tale is 1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139.

by Marc Hurwitz

