New Bedford man indicted in 2005 murder case through DNA

Simao Farias, 62, of New Bedford, was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury for the murder of Suzanna Alvarado, whose body was found on the side of Route 88 in Westport on Oct. 17, 2005

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts man has been indicted in a 2005 murder case after a forensic review of the case tied DNA found in the victim's shirt to the suspect, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Simao Farias, 62, of New Bedford, was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury for the murder of Suzanna Alvarado, whose body was found on the side of Route 88 in Westport on Oct. 17, 2005. According to the DA, Alvarado had been beaten and strangled.

Investigators discovered Alvarado had been living in New Bedford and working as a prostitute, but at the time they were unable to identify any suspects. However in 2020, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory started to review the case, testing new biological evidence found on Alvarado's shirt. That evidence wound up being a DNA match to Farias.

Farias is set to be arraigned Thursday. More details were not immediately available.

