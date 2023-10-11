New Bedford dock collapse injures 2, fire chief says

Two people were hospitalized after a section of a dock collapsed Wednesday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the collapse occurred on a dock off Hervey Tichon Avenue, located on the Acushnet River. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said 911 calls began coming in shortly after 2 p.m.

"We arrived, we found we still had one worker was still in the water," Kruger said. "Three other workers had been able to escape the collapse."

Kruger said two workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to St. Luke's Hospital to be evaluated.

The part of dock that collapsed was about 200 feet by 35 or 40 feet, Kruger said. It was under construction at the time. Crews are working to free several fishing boats that were attached to it.

"We're also trying to corral debris that's made its way into the harbor," he said.

Kruger added that booms would be put in the water to contain hydraulic fluid and diesel from equipment that was on the dock.