Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving in New Bedford, Mass.

A 49-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced.

Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, Ruiz failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said.

According to police, the motorcycle continued rolling without Ruiz and crossed the intersection of Acushnet Avenue and Coggeshall Street. The motorcycle sideswiped the wall of a building on Acushnet Avenue and then struck a parked Toyota 4Runner before it finally came to a rest on Acushnet Avenue.

Ruiz died from his injuries on scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused Ruiz to miss the turn. The fatal crash remains under investigation.