New Bedford

1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at New Bedford restaurant

A 27-year-old man was killed and two women injured in the shooting early Saturday morning.

By Thea DiGiammerino

File photo
NBC10 Boston

A man was killed and two women were hurt in a triple shooting at a restaurant in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Saturday.

Police were called to Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue around 1:21 a.m. and found the three gunshot victims, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said they were shot inside the restaurant.

All three were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. The man, identified as New Bedford resident Cristiano Macedo, 27, died of his injuries. The women, identified as being in their 20s, underwent treatment. Their conditions were not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the DA said. The case is being handled by the Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office and New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit.

More details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

More local news

Fall River Jan 10

Person injured in Fall River apartment fire; 15 people displaced

Traffic 3 hours ago

Slippery road conditions causing crashes across New England

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us