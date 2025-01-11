1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at New Bedford restaurant

A man was killed and two women were hurt in a triple shooting at a restaurant in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Saturday.

Police were called to Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue around 1:21 a.m. and found the three gunshot victims, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said they were shot inside the restaurant.

All three were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. The man, identified as New Bedford resident Cristiano Macedo, 27, died of his injuries. The women, identified as being in their 20s, underwent treatment. Their conditions were not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the DA said. The case is being handled by the Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office and New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit.

More details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.