New Bedford teen missing after running away from mother while in Chelsea, police say

Anyone with information about Tessa Rivera's whereabouts should call the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800

Chelsea Police Department

A 16-year-old girl from New Bedford, Massachusetts, hasn't returned home after running away from her mother while in Chelsea nearly a week ago, police said, asking for the public's help in finding her.

Tessa Rivera has been missing since July 17, according to Chelsea police, who said she ran away from her mother while at MGH Chelsea.

Tessa, police said, has a history of running away from her mom and writing suicidal statements.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.
The 16-year-old doesn't have a phone and isn't familiar with the Chelsea area, police said citing the mom, as they live in a shelter in New Bedford.

Tessa was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black Crocs, police said.

Anyone with information about Tessa's whereabouts should call the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.

