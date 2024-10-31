New Boston archbishop being installed Thursday

For the first time in more than 20 years, Boston is saying goodbye to the longtime leader of the Catholic community and welcoming in a new archbishop. A fellow New Englander will take over the reins of the Archdiocese of Boston.

A special mass will be held Thursday to officially name the Most Reverend Richard Henning as the newest Archbishop of Boston.

"My job is I belong to them. I belong to the people of the Archdiocese," Henning said. "I'm yours and you are mine. I want to love you, know you and serve you."

Henning led a prayer service on Wednesday night at St. Anthony of Padua in Revere, Massachusetts. Over 1,000 people came out to meet the new head of the Boston Archdiocese.

The former bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, was chosen to replace Cardinal Sean O'Malley, who announced his retirement over the summer.

O'Malley was also on hand for Wednesday night's prayer service. Henning delivered the service in Spanish, recognizing the diverse population in the diocese.

Henning will be formally installed at the 10th bishop and seventh archbishop of Boston. That mass will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston's South End.