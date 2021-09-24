New Boston Mayor to Take Office Just 2 Weeks After Election

Whoever wins Boston’s mayoral race on Nov. 2 won’t have much time to prepare.
The two candidates are City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu. They met Thursday with Mayor Kim Janey to discuss the timeline.
The three agreed on a transfer of power on Nov. 16. That's just two weeks after the election.
Janey was sworn in March 24 as the city’s first female and first Black mayor after former Mayor Marty Walsh was appointed labor secretary by President Joe Biden.
Whoever wins will make history as the first woman and first person of color elected mayor.
