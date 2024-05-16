Boston restaurant talk

New Chinese dumpling spot opens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A new Chinese dining spot that focuses on dumplings has opened in Boston.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns is now open in the Fenway neighborhood of the city, moving into a space on Peterborough Street near the Kilmarnock Street intersection. The Toast site shows such items as pan-friend buns, wonton soup, noodle soup at the new spot, which appears to be open for lunch and dinner six days a week (they are closed on Tuesdays).

The address for Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns is 90 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

