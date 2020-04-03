New Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Site Opening in Quincy

A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site will be opening Friday in Quincy, Massachusetts, as the state braces for an expected surge in cases.

ConvenientMD and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation announced Thursday they are partnering to open the COVID-19 testing site at Harvard Pilgrim's headquarters’ parking lot.

“This creative partnership with ConvenientMD is designed to help provide timely, easy and critical access to COVID-19 testing in our communities, where our communities need it most,” said Michael Carson, President and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and chair of the Foundation’s board of directors. “This testing service will assist public health efforts in the growing need to identify COVID-19 positive patients, as well as enable hospital emergency rooms and health care workers on the frontline to focus their resources and efforts on patients in the greatest need of immediate care.”

The testing site, located at 1600 Colony Drive, will open Friday at noon. Testing services will be available by appointment seven days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., only after a virtual evaluation.

Here is what you need to know:

Prior to visiting the testing site at Harvard Pilgrim in Quincy, all Massachusetts patients will need to be evaluated by ConvenientMD's Virtual Urgent Care service by calling 617-303-640.

After the virtual evaluation, a medical provider will determine a patient's eligibility for testing, and, if needed, the patient will be referred to the COVID-19 testing site.

Patients will be tested in their vehicle by a ConvenientMD medical staff member.

Patients of any age can use the Virtual Urgent Care service, however any patient under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of service.

Individuals do not have to be Harvard Pilgrim members to use this service. It is available to the general public.

On average, results for COVID-19 testing will take 5-7 days. ConvenientMD will follow up with all patients directly regardless of test results and whether or not they have a primary care physician.

ConvenientMD is providing Virtual Urgent Care and COVID-19 evaluation services from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., seven days a week.

"The safety of our patients, employees, and the medical community are of utmost importance during this time and we will continue to take proactive steps to navigate this pandemic as it continues to evolve" said Dr. Mark Pundt, President and Chief Medical Officer of ConvenientMD. "Our goal is to continue the mission of reducing the spread of this virus as much as possible."

All Massachusetts insurance companies are covering COVID-19 testing with no member cost sharing. Additionally, insurers are also covering telemedicine services. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and other insurance companies are waiving all patient costs for ConvenientMD virtual urgent care visits to be evaluated for COVID-19.

The latest data shows Massachusetts could see 47,000 to 172,000 coronavirus cases during the outbreak, which is between 0.7% and 2.5% of the state's population, Governor Charlie Baker said. As of Thursday afternoon, state health officials had reported 8,966 confirmed cases and 154 deaths.