Boston police officer recovering after being shot during robbery

Boston police chief Michael Cox spoke Saturday afternoon about one of his officers who was shot multiple times Friday night responding to a robbery in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

"Last night one of our officers faced one of the most dangerous situations that any police officer could ever face and we are very, very fortunate and blessed in so many ways that he is going to survive," Cox said. "He and his family are recovering at the Boston Medical Center still, and we want to thank all of the outpouring of support for both he and his family and for our department that we've been receiving throughout the nation and more importantly right here in the state by multiple people."

Cox called this another example of "people who have no respect for life in any way, shape or form," and highlighted how proud he is of the officer's restraint toward the suspect.

"Me personally, I am so proud of the Boston Police Department and other officers, including state police, an individual who has shown he will absolutely take someone's life, or try to, these officers did all they could to make sure that we captured the person without any loss of life whatsoever," Cox said. "He did everything he could to honor the sanctity of life...we had additional officers show up and did the same thing as well, they were actually injured trying to apprehend the suspect, but the fact is they were all professional in what they did."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"So often you hear throughout the country around policing, are overresponse or overagressive behavior, and I'm just here to say that our officers are different, our officers are professional, and we take pride in that, and I take pride in them," the police commissioner added.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden spoke alongside Cox on Saturday, saying it's important to express how thankful they are that the officer who was shot is going to be okay.

"Any time there's ever a shooting in the City of Boston if the person survives, that is always a good thing," Hayden said. "We're glad that he's recovering and doing well in the hospital."

The DA also noted the incredible restraint shown by first responders.

The police commissioner said there's still a long ways to go in this investigation.

The person involved in the shooting will be arraigned Monday morning in Roxbury District Court on a number of firearm-related charges, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the DA said.

An incident report provided by the Boston Police Department identifies the suspect as John Lazare, 23, of Brockton.