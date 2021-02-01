New Details in Boston Firefighter's Killing; Wife Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

A Marshfield woman is being held without bail after she pleaded not guilty on Monday to stabbing her husband, a Boston firefighter, to death in their home last week.

Prosecutors also offered new details into the killing that took place Thursday, saying in a statement that investigators believe the couple had a verbal fight Thursday before Christine Ricci stabbed her husband, Michael Ricci, with a 5-inch-long knife.

The knife was found by Michael Ricci's feet, prosecutors said in a statement.

Detectives with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Christine Ricci, 46, on Thursday on a murder charge. And her initial arraignment hearing at Plymouth District Court Friday was interrupted when Ricci, who was bent over and trembling as she entered the courtroom and had trouble standing as the charge was read, fell to the ground with what officials called a medical emergency.

The courtroom had to be cleared and Ricci was taken to the hospital by ambulance, her head covered by a large blanket.

Those proceedings resumed about an hour later without the defendant, who was held without bail over the weekend while she was at the hospital.

Prosecutors said police found Michael Ricci, 51, suffering from stab wounds in their home on Moraine Street in Marshfield shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday while responding to a 911 call. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is an awful tragedy," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement last week. "Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family."

Ricci is next scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.