Massachusetts

New details in case of man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife near Chelsea hotel

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife

By Sebastián Agudelo Gómez and Aixa Sepúlveda

New details were revealed Monday during a court hearing in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife in Chelsea, Massachusetts, hotel on Friday.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, identified as Melissa Janvier Pablo, 32, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

King Pablo made an initial appearance in court Monday for his arraignment, where it was learned that the couple had been married for more than 20 years and had only recently separated. According to details revealed in court, after shooting Janvier Pablo twice and fleeing the scene, King Pablo called the police and turned himself in.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street. Janvier Pablo was taken from the scene to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

King Pablo is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 7, 2025.

Massachusetts Dec 6

Woman shot and killed in Chelsea, estranged husband charged with murder, DA says

Massachusetts Dec 4

Massive warehouse fire in Chelsea last month started with human activity, investigators say

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us