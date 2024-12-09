New details in case of man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife near Chelsea hotel

New details were revealed Monday during a court hearing in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife in Chelsea, Massachusetts, hotel on Friday.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, identified as Melissa Janvier Pablo, 32, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

King Pablo made an initial appearance in court Monday for his arraignment, where it was learned that the couple had been married for more than 20 years and had only recently separated. According to details revealed in court, after shooting Janvier Pablo twice and fleeing the scene, King Pablo called the police and turned himself in.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Marginal Street. Janvier Pablo was taken from the scene to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

King Pablo is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 7, 2025.