New Details in Maine Homicide Investigation

State police have released new details about a shooting death in Maine earlier this week that they say is now being investigated as a homicide.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Main Street in Vassalboro shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

State police said several people were inside the building when an argument started between two of the building's residents. All of the people inside the building have been interviewed by police and are cooperating with the investigation.

The man who died was identified Wednesday by police as Jeremy Gilley, 37, of Vassalboro. The medical examiner's office has determined that his death was a homicide.

Joshua Bilodeau, 30, also of Vassalboro, was also shot and is recovering at a local hospital.

A third man who has not been identified by police was also involved in the incident but was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Vassalboro, which has a population of about 4,500, is located just north of the state capital, Augusta.