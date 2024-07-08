New details on RI man who died after police chase following murder of estranged wife

A man who died after a police chase Saturday in Rhode Island had earlier shot his estranged wife to death, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Joseph Francis, 45, faced domestic charges back in May, Hopkinton Police Chief Mark Carrier said.

Francis was found dead in his overturned black Chevrolet Suburban that crashed on the Richmond-Exeter line after he tried to evade police at a high rate of speed, Rhode Island State Police said.

He was wanted for domestic violence, murder and a violation of a no contact order, according to police.

The 45-year-old's estranged wife, Stephanie Francis, was found fatally shot on Stubtown Road Friday, police said.

Carrier says three children, two of her own and a visiting neighbor, were in Stephanie's home at the time of the incident.

Stephanie, 44, was described by friends as having a big heart, reports WJAR.