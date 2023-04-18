New Details on ‘Scream' Mask Jewelry Store Robbery at Northshore Mall

The man accused of robbing a jewelry store at Massachusetts' Northshore Mall while wearing the distinctive mask from the movie "Scream" appeared in court on Tuesday.

A judge in Peabody District Court ordered that Starlin Batista be ordered held without bail on a charge of of armed and masked robbery pending a dangerousness hearing next week, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors offered new information on the case, alleging that Batista entered the Kay Jewelers in the Peabody mall about 12:45 p.m. Monday, demanding that employees give him gold and jewelry and displayed a weapon police later found was a BB gun.

In a backpack Batista brought was a note that said employees of the store had two minutes to give him the gold and jewelry before he opened fire, prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Some stores briefly closed after the robber fled, the mall told NBC10 Boston Monday.

A Peabody police officer chased Batista, still wearing the mask, across Route 128 from the Northshore Mall and caught up with him near Northshore Road, officials have said. A black BB gun and stolen necklaces and watches were allegedly found on him.

Batista is due back in court Monday.