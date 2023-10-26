TIMELINE: New details on police response to Lewiston shootings, victims

As the tight-knit New England state of Maine grieves the nearly 20 lives lost in Wednesday night's mass shootings in Lewiston, new details were announced by law enforcement during a news conference about the victims and timeline of events.

Maine Governor Janet Mills and the state's law enforcement officials gave a news conference at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, announcing that eight murder warrants have been issued for Robert Card, and that 10 more were likely forthcoming once those victims are identified as well.

Maine State Police is leading the homicide investigation, and Col. William G. Ross was able to share new information, although he cautioned that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Amid a manhunt for the gunman who killed at least 18 people at two locations in Lewiston, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and other top officials gave a news conference with the latest confirmed information as of Thursday morning.

Timeline of mass shootings in Lewiston

At 6:56 p.m., Auburn emergency communications center got a 911 call of a male shooting in Just-In-Time Recreation Center in Lewiston, Ross said.

At around 7:08 p.m., the communications center got multiple calls for a reported active shooter inside of Schemengees Bar & Grille, also in Lewiston.

"A large law enforcement response from multiple surrounding agencies assisted the Lewiston Police Department in trying to identify who this individual was and what was happening," Col. Ross said. "As you can imagine, this was a very fast-paced, fast-moving very fluid scene. Very dangerous scene that these guys and girls were going into."

A photo of the shooter was released to media outlets at 8:06 p.m.

At 9:26 p.m., Lewiston police got a call that identified the man in the photos as 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, Maine.

Thirty minutes later, at 9:56 p.m., police in Lisbon let the Lewiston Police Department know that they found a white Subaru at Pejepscot Boat Launch, which was identified as belonging to Card.

Eighteen people are dead and more than a dozen wounded in two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, and murder suspect Robert Card remained at large nearly a day later.

Details emerging on victims killed

Eighteen people died, Ross confirmed, with an additional 13 wounded in the shootings.

Seven people shot at Sparetime died — one female and six males — all from an apparent gunshot wound.

A person of interest, Robert Card, has been identified and is wanted for questioning in the deadly mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation,

Eight were killed at Schemengees, including seven males inside the establishment and one male outside the establishment. They also suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals, such as Central Maine Medical Center, St. Mary's and Maine Medical Center. Three people who were taken to those hospitals also died.

Eight of the people killed have been identified, with the next of kin notified. 10 victims still need identifying. Authorities have not publicly named the victims.

Card is now facing eight murder charges, but will likely face 18 once all of the victims have been identified.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002.