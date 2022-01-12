New Documents in Harmony Montgomery Case Show Mother's Plea for Help

New documents released in the investigation into the disappearance of a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl reveal her mother’s emailed pleas for help in getting answers about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Harmony Montgomery hasn’t been seen since October 2019. Manchester police announced an investigation on Dec. 31 after Harmony was reported missing by her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, who does not have custody of the child.

Sorey lost legal custody of the girl in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues. She's said that Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery -- who had legal custody -- blocked all contact. He was living in Manchester at the time.

As New Hampshire police continue investigating the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, her mother is speaking publicly for the first time.

Harmony’s mother begged for help in emails with the subject line, “my daughter is missing/in danger and dcyf wont help,” that were sent to the Manchester mayor’s office and obtained by NBC10 Boston. The documents provided to NBC10 Boston confirm earlier messages Sorey shared with the station.

Sorey said in the emails her daughter was never enrolled in school and missed important doctor’s appointments while in the custody of her father. She noted that there is a Division of Children, Youth and Families case but claimed they had done “nothing” to help her get answers.

“Please im begging for help in finding my daughter before she Ends up like that little boy that just passed away due to neglect through the department!” Sorey wrote, apparently referring to the Elijah Lewis case.

“Manchester police had finally gotten back to me after a year & half of reports to dcyf & filing a missing persons with them,” Sorey wrote in a followup email.

No one has been arrested in connection with Harmony's disappearance, but Adam Montgomery was arrested on charges including assault and failing to have Harmony in his custody. He pleaded not guilty.

Investigators continue to search for Harmony Montgomery after the arrest of her father.

His wife Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, also faces charges in the case. She pleaded not guilty to initial charges brought against her.

Police reports obtained by NBC10 Boston show 29 calls for service to the Gilford Street home where Harmony was last known to live between 2018 and 2020, including domestic incidents involving Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery and other adults in the home

Gov. Chris Sununu was asked about the case at a news conference Wednesday, including the state's response.

"Any time there is a critical case of a child, regardless of who that child is or the time, we always do an internal review, and I've instructed DCYF to do already start that process, to understand if information was ever not transmitted or DCYF didn't respond to something," Sununu said.

He added that he feels "very confident that DCYF has done I think a good job of staying on top of the case, a good job of transmitting information that they can transmit, of working with the city of Manchester all the way back to November."

Amid the search for missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, Gov. Chris Sununu said child services officials would review their role in the case.

Police finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Monday.

Officials say they continue to search for Harmony, and presume she is still alive.

A reward for information on Harmony’s whereabouts has reached $104,000. There is a dedicated tip line for the case at 603-203-6060.