New England Apple Glögg Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups apple cider
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 orange, peeled then sliced
- 1 TBS fennel seeds
- 12 cardamom pods
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 1 bay leaf
- Apple slices, cinnamon sticks, sliced almonds and raising for garnish
PREPARATION:
- In a large, dry pot, gently toast fennel seeds, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and bay leaf for 1-2 minutes over medium high heat until you can smell the aroma of the spice oils.
- Add the apple cider, honey, orange peel and orange slices and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until ready to serve.
- Serve in small glasses with a spoonful of sliced almonds and raisins and garnished with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.
Chef’s Tip: For an extra splash of festive cheer, add a splash of rum, aquavit or bourbon