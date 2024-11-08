New England Apple Glögg Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups apple cider

¼ cup honey

1 orange, peeled then sliced

1 TBS fennel seeds

12 cardamom pods

3 cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf

Apple slices, cinnamon sticks, sliced almonds and raising for garnish

PREPARATION:

In a large, dry pot, gently toast fennel seeds, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and bay leaf for 1-2 minutes over medium high heat until you can smell the aroma of the spice oils. Add the apple cider, honey, orange peel and orange slices and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until ready to serve. Serve in small glasses with a spoonful of sliced almonds and raisins and garnished with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Chef’s Tip: For an extra splash of festive cheer, add a splash of rum, aquavit or bourbon