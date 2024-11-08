Food & drink

New England Apple Glögg Recipe

Original Recipe Anna Rossi

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 cups apple cider
  • ¼  cup honey
  • 1 orange, peeled then sliced
  • 1 TBS fennel seeds
  • 12 cardamom pods
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Apple slices, cinnamon sticks, sliced almonds and raising for garnish

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large, dry pot, gently toast fennel seeds, cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks and bay leaf for 1-2 minutes over medium high heat until you can smell the aroma of the spice oils. 
  2. Add the apple cider, honey, orange peel and orange slices and bring to a simmer.
  3. Reduce the heat to low and keep warm until ready to serve.
  4. Serve in small glasses with a spoonful of sliced almonds and raisins and garnished with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

Chef’s Tip: For an extra splash of festive cheer, add a splash of rum, aquavit or bourbon

